YS Jagan assures support to family of Pharmacy student

The parents of Nallapu Naga Anjali, a pharmacy student from Rajahmundry who recently attempted suicide, met YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. Anjali’s parents, Ananthalakshmi and Durga Rao, appealed to YS Jagan to pressurize the government to ensure strict action against those responsible for their daughter’s ordeal.

Expressing solidarity with the family, YS Jagan assured them of his unwavering support until justice was delivered and pledged full legal assistance to address their concerns. The meeting was facilitated by former MP and YSRCP official spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram, during which Anjali’s parents detailed their daughter’s plight. Also present were YSRCP Women’s Wing President and MLC Varudu Kalyani, along with party spokesperson Shyamala, who stood by the family during their discussion with YS Jagan.