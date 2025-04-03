No Fancy Diets! Fitness Coach Anushka Singh Shares Her Simple Meal Plan for Weight Loss

Anushka Singh, a popular fitness coach, has been inspiring her followers with her fitness journey. In a November 2024 Instagram post, she revealed her 4-week workout plan that helped her shed 15 kg, transforming her weight from 78 kg to 63 kg. Now, in her latest post on March 26 titled 'What I Eat in a Day to Reduce Inches,' she has shared her daily meal plan aimed at weight loss and inch reduction.

Anushka emphasizes that healthy eating doesn't require complex diets or expensive ingredients. Instead, she believes in consuming real, nutrient-rich foods that support weight management. "Sharing my daily meals that are simple, balanced, and effective for weight management! No fancy diets, just real food and smart choices. Stay consistent, stay fit," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Anushka Singh’s Daily Meal Plan

Breakfast

3 egg whites and 1 yolk omelette

1/2 avocado

2 multigrain breads

Nutritional Value: 360 calories, 21.5g protein

Morning Snack

45g yoghurt

5 teaspoons pomegranate

Nutritional Value: 80 calories, 9.5g protein

Lunch

80g chana (chickpeas)

100g paneer

1 sooji chilla (semolina pancake)

Nutritional Value: 587 calories, 31.2g protein, 23g fat

Evening Snack

Overnight oats made with:

Protein powder

Mixed seeds and nuts

Fruit of choice

3 strawberries

40g rolled oats

Nutritional Value: 305 calories, 27g protein, 7g fat

Dinner

1 besan chilla (gram flour pancake) with 100g scrambled tofu

Nutritional Value: 320 calories, 22g protein, 12g fat

Key Takeaway: A Sustainable Approach to Weight Loss

Anushka stresses that losing inches is a gradual process that requires patience, consistency, and a sustainable lifestyle. Her meal plan focuses on high-protein, nutrient-dense foods that help maintain energy levels and support muscle retention while promoting fat loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult with a healthcare provider before making dietary changes or starting a new fitness regimen.