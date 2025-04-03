Beat the Heat: How to Keep Animals Cool This Summer

The year 2024 saw the hottest summer since 1901, and this year is expected to be no different, with experts warning of severe heatwave conditions in multiple parts of India.

Just a few days into April, several cities across the country are already experiencing rising temperatures.

While many efforts are made by humans to stay cool during the summer, animals are often overlooked.

Here’s a list of things you can do to help both companion animals and farmed animals beat the heat:

Providing Water: Ensure there is always fresh water available for animals to drink. Be sure to change the water regularly to prevent contamination.

Shelter: Stray dogs often seek shelter beneath cars during the summer. Make it a habit to check under your car before driving it out of the parking lot. Keep pet animals indoors to protect them from heatstroke. If left outside, they may suffer burns on their paws or become dehydrated.

Observe Their Behavior: Watch for signs of exhaustion, such as panting, drooling, or lethargy, which may indicate heatstroke. If you notice any of these signs, move the animal to a cooler place and offer water. You can also pour room-temperature water on the animal to help cool it down.

Praveen Suresh, Manager of Disaster Preparedness and Relief at Humane World for Animals India, emphasized that while heatwaves affect millions of people, the impact on animals remains a largely overlooked crisis.

He noted that reports suggest heatwaves are expected to intensify, putting both urban and rural animal populations at risk. “In an agrarian country like India, where the majority of the rural population depends on both agriculture and livestock for their livelihood, the loss of animals due to heat stress presents a severe challenge,” he said.