April 4 Holiday or not?

A rain warning has been announced for some of the states in southern India, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, until April 6, with rumors high that schools will announce a holiday tomorrow, April 4, if the situation deteriorates because of the heavy rainfall warning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states, which could disrupt day-to-day life.

Heavy rain has already begun lashing various regions of these states, leading to flooding and the suspension of transport services. In Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, heavy rain began at around 2 pm today, resulting in a state of disorder in the city.

The IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms and windy conditions, which can cause further hindrances. The government officials are keeping a close watch on the situation and have instructed people to take necessary precautions.

Though schools and offices are functioning now, there are chances that they might announce a holiday tomorrow if the situation becomes worse. The authorities will probably decide after reviewing the situation in the morning.

People are requested to remain indoors and not travel unless absolutely necessary. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be given as and when required.

