Hyderabad Rain: First Shower Brings Relief from Heavy Summer

As forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain began lashing various areas of Hyderabad and Telangana, offering relief from the searing heat. The rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds has been received with relief by people who were struggling in the severe heatwave. It is known that the rains would continue till 5 PM today.

Weather Alert

The IMD-Hyderabad has predicted rain over the state up to Sunday, with a yellow alert for Hyderabad up to April 5. The alert indicates thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, cautioning people to take precautions.

Rain has caused temperatures to plummet with a notable dip in day and night temperatures for the next four days. Daytime temperatures, the IMD-Hyderabad reported, will register a gradual decline of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm Warnings

Thunderstorm alerts have been issued for all Telangana districts, and people are asked to remain indoors during the storm. Hailstorms and gusty winds, which could damage crops and property, have also been predicted by IMD-Hyderabad.

Current Weather Conditions

Rain has already been recorded in many parts of Hyderabad, from the city limits to the outskirts. Rain should persist all through the day and is likely accompanied by thunder and gusty winds.

Residents Welcome the Rain

People in Hyderabad and Telangana have received the rain with open arms, bringing relief from the scorching heatwave. "We were struggling so much with the heat, and this rain is a blessing," a Hyderabad resident said. "We hope the rain lasts for a few more days to reduce the temperatures further."

