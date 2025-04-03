Hyderabad Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Rainfall and Thunderstorms on April 3 and 4

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall and thunderstorms in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday, accompanied by gusty winds. In response to the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the next two days.

Yellow Alert Issued for Hyderabad

IMD's yellow alert covers key areas in the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. Residents in these zones are advised to stay cautious as thunderstorms and lightning are expected.

Following the weather predictions, Hyderabad has already witnessed a drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature in the city has fallen below 33 degrees Celsius, with Bandlaguda recording the lowest maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Orange Alert for Telangana Districts

Apart from Hyderabad, IMD has also issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy. These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls from Thursday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, Medak district recorded the lowest maximum temperature in Telangana yesterday at 31.6 degrees Celsius. With continuous rainfall and thunderstorms predicted, temperatures in Hyderabad and other parts of the state are likely to decline further in the coming days.

Stay tuned for further weather updates and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.