Who is Tamanna Katoch? The Model Creating More Buzz Than Janhvi Kapoor at LFW 2025

Janhvi Kapoor may have been the showstopper at the prestigious Lakmé Fashion Week held on March 29, 2025, but another name that captured the internet’s attention was Tamanna Katoch. The stunning model, who walked right behind Kapoor, has since become a hot topic of discussion online. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Tamanna Katoch?

Tamanna Katoch is a model based in New Delhi. While not much information about her is readily available, her LinkedIn profile reveals that she completed her schooling at Queen Mary's School, Tis Hazari. She later pursued a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Lingaya's Lalita Devi Institute of Management & Sciences, graduating in 2018.

Katoch’s passion for modeling began during her college years when she started participating in various college fests, events, and fashion shows. Before stepping into the limelight, she briefly interned at a news agency and later joined a PR firm, Communications Inc., in 2018.

Rising Star in the Fashion Industry

Before gaining widespread recognition, Tamanna Katoch had already established herself in the fashion industry. She has walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in fashion, including Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ankita Jain, and Sulakshna Monga. Additionally, she has been featured in brand campaigns for mobile phone companies and clothing labels, further solidifying her presence in the industry.

A Low-Key Yet Influential Social Media Presence

Despite her growing popularity, Tamanna maintains a relatively low-key social media profile. Her Instagram bio reflects her philosophy on life with the quote, "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." Currently, she boasts over 16.6K followers who admire her work and style.

Captivating the Audience at Lakmé Fashion Week

At the recent Lakmé Fashion Week, Tamanna Katoch walked for celebrated designer Rahul Mishra. She exuded confidence and grace in a stunning black body-con dress with a side slit, paired with high heels and a sleek, wet-hair look. Her elegance and poise instantly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, making her one of the most talked-about models of the evening.

With her undeniable charm and impressive portfolio, Tamanna Katoch is undoubtedly a rising star in the modeling world. What are your thoughts on her show-stopping ramp walk? Share your opinions in the comments below!

