Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey to break societal norms with their new show ‘Tum Se Tum’

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey have teamed up for the upcoming show “Tum Se Tum,” which aims to challenge societal norms with a bold new narrative.

The upcoming Zee TV show promises to push boundaries and offer a fresh perspective on relationships, addressing issues that go beyond traditional conventions.

The show will delicately delve into the unconventional romance between Anu, a 19-year-old from a middle-class background with grand aspirations and strong values, and Aryavardhan, a 46-year-old self-made business tycoon celebrated for his discipline and sophistication. Despite their contrasting ages, social standing, and lifestyles, love blossoms between them, defying societal expectations and questioning what is deemed acceptable.

Sharing her excitement, Niharika shared, “I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of this show! It’s such a refreshing and heartwarming love story—something we don’t often see on television. The story is beautifully written, and I was drawn to it from the very beginning. It explores love in such a unique way, and I feel lucky to be playing a character as special as Anu. She’s bubbly, full of life, and in many ways, just like me.”

She added, “The entire cast and crew have been amazing, making every day on set a joy. And working with Sharad sir is truly an honor—he’s such a phenomenal actor, and his dedication to his craft is incredible. Even though we’ve just started shooting, I’m already learning so much from him, like how he approaches his character and his effortless screen presence. I can't wait for the audience to watch the show, and I hope they love it as much as we’ve loved bringing it to life!”

In the show, Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing the role of Aryavardhan, a powerful yet grounded businessman.

Produced by Studio LSD Pvt Ltd, “Tum Se Tum Tak” is set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

