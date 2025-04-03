Rama Navami 2025: April 5 or 6?

Ram Navami, one of the major festivals of the Hindu calendar, is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami this year will be celebrated on the Navami Tithi, which starts on April 5, 2025, at 7:26 pm and will continue until April 6, 2025, at 7:22 pm. According to the Hindu practice of Udaya Tithi (rising day), the festival will be observed on April 6, 2025, as Navami Tithi dominates during sunrise on this day.

Ram Navami Significance

Ram Navami is the birth day of Lord Rama, who is believed to be the embodiment of goodness, strength, and righteousness. The festival falls on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in March or April in the Gregorian calendar. The day has great religious value for Hindus since they believe Lord Rama's birth signifies good over evil.

Ram Navami 2025: Date and Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang (calendar), the timings for the Navami Tithi of Ram Navami in 2025 are given below:

Start time of Navami Tithi: April 5, 2025, at 7:26 pm

End time of Navami Tithi: April 6, 2025, at 7:22 pm

Shubh Muhurat timing for Puja: April 6, 2025, from 11:08 am to 1:39 pm

Festivals and Ceremonies

Worshipping is done to mark the occasions by Ram devotees with sincere devotion and ceremony, such as:

Fasting : A full or partial fast is followed by many, eating only fruits and milk.

: A full or partial fast is followed by many, eating only fruits and milk. Bhajans and kirtans : Devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama are sung.

: Devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama are sung. Ramayana recitation : The epic Ramayana, particularly the birth and life of Lord Rama, is read.

: The epic Ramayana, particularly the birth and life of Lord Rama, is read. Puja and havan : Special prayers and fire ceremonies are performed in temples and homes.

: Special prayers and fire ceremonies are performed in temples and homes. Processions: Elaborate processions involving idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman are undertaken in cities.

Special Festivals in Ayodhya

Ram Navami is commemorated with unparalleled splendour in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. Some of the highlights are:

Huge processions: The devotees take part in grand processions with decorated idols of Lord Rama.

The devotees take part in grand processions with decorated idols of Lord Rama. Saryu River rituals: Thousands of people take a sacred dip in the Saryu River to wash away their sins.

Thousands of people take a sacred dip in the Saryu River to wash away their sins. Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple: The temple sees a stream of devotees for special pujas and darshans.

The temple sees a stream of devotees for special pujas and darshans. Cultural functions: Plays and dramas illustrating the life of Lord Rama are staged in several places.

In summary, Ram Navami 2025 will be commemorated on April 6, as per the Hindu practice of Udaya Tithi. Even though the Navami Tithi starts on April 5, the festival will be celebrated on April 6, as the Tithi dominates at sunrise on this day. With elaborate celebrations throughout India, particularly in Ayodhya, the people will celebrate the birth of Lord Rama by praying, fasting, and rejoicing.

