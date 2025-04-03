US: Texas Cockfighting Bust – 21 Arrested, 65 Roosters Rescued

Celeste, Texas: In a major crackdown on illegal cockfighting, Hunt County Sheriff's deputies arrested 21 individuals and rescued 65 live roosters during a raid on Sunday afternoon. The operation took place in Celeste, Texas, where authorities disrupted an active cockfighting event.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a tip about a gathering of nearly 100 people engaging in the illegal activity. While most fled upon the arrival of the police, 21 individuals were taken into custody. Additionally, officers discovered 10 roosters that had succumbed to injuries from sharp blades known as gaffs, commonly used in cockfights.

The rescued birds were handed over to the SPCA of Texas in Dallas for treatment. However, 12 of them had to be euthanized due to severe injuries. The raid was conducted jointly by the Criminal Investigations Division and the SPCA of Texas as part of ongoing efforts to curb animal cruelty.

Cockfighting: A Serious Crime in Texas

Cockfighting has been illegal across all 50 U.S. states, including Texas, for decades. However, the brutal practice continues in some rural and urban areas. Under Texas law, individuals involved in cockfighting could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Authorities have urged the public to report any such illegal activities, emphasizing the severe legal consequences for violators.