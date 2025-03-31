Jagga Reddy Acting Debut in Jagga Reddy Biopic Confirmed, Movie Launched on Ugadi 2025

Mass leader and public figure Jagga Reddy’s film office was ceremoniously inaugurated by his daughter Jayalakshmi Reddy and Bharat Sai Reddy on the festive occasion of Ugadi. Jagga Reddy himself participated in the traditional puja held at the office.

From his early days as a student leader to his rise as a state-level politician, Jagga Reddy has been an inspiration to many. Now, he is set to make his mark in the film industry, playing the lead role in a film based on his own journey. Titled "Jagga Reddy," the film is currently in the pre-production stage, with work progressing at a brisk pace.

On the occasion of the office launch, the team also unveiled the first glimpse of the film. The sneak peek showcased Jagga Reddy in a powerful mass leader avatar, creating a buzz among fans and the film industry.

Jagga Reddy Speaks About His Film Debut

Speaking at the event, Jagga Reddy shared his thoughts:

"I was first drawn to this project by the poster of ‘Jagga Reddy: War of Love,’ presented by director Ramanujam. When he narrated the story, I immediately connected with it. This is my story—there are no scripted dialogues or artificial portrayals. It’s all real. Audiences will see the Jagga Reddy they know, on screen. My journey, from being a student leader to becoming a key political figure, has been filled with twists and turns—conspiracies, betrayals, and even assassination attempts. All of that will be depicted in this film. Now, my journey into the film industry begins, and this office will serve as the headquarters for that. You can call it ‘Jagga Reddy’s Adda.’”

Director Vaddi Ramanujam on the Film

Director Vaddi Ramanujam expressed his excitement, saying:

"I am grateful to Jagga Reddy garu for giving me this opportunity. I have thoroughly researched his life, visiting Sangareddy to understand his journey. While the film focuses on his character, it also includes a compelling love story. Jagga Reddy’s persona is like a mirror—transparent and unfiltered. But when shattered, a mirror turns into a weapon, and that’s exactly what his character represents. Everyone knows him as a mass leader, and this film will showcase the key events from his life. Pre-production is in full swing, and the film will go on floors soon."

Producer Jayalakshmi Reddy Shares Her Excitement

Producer Jayalakshmi Reddy, daughter of Jagga Reddy, also expressed her enthusiasm:

"I have heard many stories about my father’s life, and the thought of seeing them come alive on the big screen excites me. This film will resonate with everyone and will be a project to remember."

With a compelling storyline and a powerful real-life inspiration, Jagga Reddy’s cinematic journey is set to create waves in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates!