AP 10th Exam Results: Evaluation Begins April 3, to Complete by April 9

The School Education Department has made comprehensive arrangements to complete the evaluation of Class 10 public examination answer sheets within seven days. The process is set to begin on April 3, with 3,100 teachers assigned across Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts. These teachers will assess approximately 3.2 lakh answer sheets, with Guntur district alone contributing 1.8 lakh papers. To handle this volume, 1,268 teachers have been allocated specifically for Guntur.

The government is prioritizing a record-speed announcement of results this year. If all goes as planned, the results could be declared by the end of April, according to sources from the education department.

To ensure a timely evaluation, authorities have deployed a higher number of teachers. Answer sheets from Guntur district have been securely stored at Stall Balika High School, where the evaluation will take place from April 3 to April 9.

Each teacher will initially receive 40 answer sheets for evaluation. If they complete their assigned batch within the stipulated timeframe, they will be given an additional 10 papers.

In Palnadu district, headmasters and the entire teaching staff from some schools have been assigned to evaluation duty, creating uncertainty about who will manage Classes 3 to 9 during this period.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) will oversee the evaluation of 16,500 answer sheets from students who appeared for the 10th and Intermediate (12th) exams via distance learning. This process will be conducted in Guntur district.