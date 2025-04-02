Norovirus Outbreak on Luxury Cruise: Contagious Infection Affects 200 Passengers & Crew Members

Another outbreak of the Norovirus has been reported on board a luxury cruise, affecting over 200 passengers and crew.

According to reports, 224 passengers and 17 crew members were affected by Norovirus on board the Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 cruise ship, sailing from England to the Eastern Caribbean. The infection reportedly occurred after a stop in New York on March 18.

The luxury cruise ship, carrying a total of 2,538 passengers and 1,232 crew members, visited several destinations, including New York, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts, and Tortola, before heading back to Southampton, its final destination, as per reports. Affected persons were isolated and the ship was sanitized to control the spread of the infection.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, often reported in schools and nursing homes. While outbreaks in a cruise are rare, almost 1%, Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2 is the sixth ship to be affected by the virus in 2025. Around 16 outbreaks were reported last year.

Norovirus: Causes and symptoms?

According to the CDC, Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting diarrhoea, and food-borne illness in the United States. People of all ages can get infected and sick with Norovirus. Also called the stomach flu sometimes, Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines. The most common symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Fever, headache, and body aches are some of the other symptoms that people can experience.

Most people affected by Norovirus get better within 1 to 3 days, but they can still spread the virus for two weeks after.

Raw oysters and other filter-feeding shellfish can contain viruses and bacteria that can cause illnesses or death. Anyone who consumes raw shellfish is at risk of contracting Norovirus. Children younger than 5 years old, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe infections.

It can spread through direct contact, consuming food or drinks contaminated with Norovirus or touching contaminated surfaces.

The spread of Norovirus can be prevented by washing hands properly, cooking shellfish thoroughly, washing laundry in hot water, and staying home for two days in case of experiencing any symptoms.

What to look for?

Norovirus can cause severe dehydration. It is advisable that affected persons drink plenty of water and seek medical assistance if the condition worsens. There is no specific medicine to treat Norovirus. Antibiotics will not help as they fight bacteria and not viruses.