Indian Woman Shot Dead in US Supermarket: Viral CCTV Footage

A tragic incident has taken place in the United States, where an Indian woman from Gujarat was shot dead inside a store during an apparent robbery attempt. The victim has been identified as Meghna Patel, a native of Jantral village in Mehsana district’s Bijapur region of Gujarat.

Meghna Patel had settled in the US along with her family. According to reports, an unidentified assailant entered the store and opened fire on her indiscriminately, leaving her critically injured. She later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

CCTV footage related to the incident has also surfaced online. The video reportedly shows a man entering the store posing as a customer. Dressed in a tracksuit, jacket, gloves, face mask, and cap, the suspect briefly spoke to Meghna Patel before suddenly shooting her within seconds.

After the attack, the accused was seen taking something from the table and fleeing the scene. Authorities suspect the shooting may have been linked to a robbery attempt.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and trace the suspect.

Meghna Patel is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, and her two children: daughter Nakshiben and son Smith.