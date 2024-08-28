Mrunal Thakur drops glimpse of special 'prasad' ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur is super excited for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, and has shared a peek into the special 'prasad' in making.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of a plate of uncooked 'modaks'. The modaks are kept on a banana leaf.

She captioned it as: "Making soon...."

Ganesh Chaturthi which will begin from September 7 is a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's idols in homes and in pandals. Sweets like 'modak' is believed to be a favourite of Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She appeared in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, 'Son of Sardar 2', and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty.

