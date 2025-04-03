Kesari Chapter 2: Who is C.Sankaran Nair? Meet India's Forgotten Hero, Played by Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has always been on a signing spree. Despite hits or flops, the star is always coming up with a new film every few months. Akshay, who wowed audiences with Sky Force, will now play the lead in Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay, who released the film's trailer hours ago, will play the role of C. Sankaran Nair, the leader of the Indian National Congress.

The trailer shows Akshay's C. Sankaran Nair fighting against the British Raj in a courtroom in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair, in 1919, delivered powerful statements calling out the British for their brutal actions during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In 2022, Karan Johar expressed his pride in bringing to life the story of a man who inspired Indians to fight for freedom against the British. Since then, there have been high expectations for this movie, and the trailer for the film suggests that it will garner widespread attention on its first day.

Let's try to understand who Sankaran Nair is first.

Who is C. Sankaran Nair?

C. Sankaran Nair is the only Malayali Congress Chief. Yet, his legacy remains unknown even within the Kerala unit of the party.

Nair was born in an aristocratic family in what is today Palakkad district in Kerala. He was home-schooled in his early years before going to regular schools once he got older.

Sankaran Nair graduated in arts from Madras Presidency College back in 1877. He also earned his law degree from Madras Law College two years later.

C. Nair began practicing in Madras High Court, and his track record was so impressive that he was made the advocate general of the Madras Government in 1907. He was the first Indian to be appointed as the advocate general. As excellent as his professional work is, Sankaran Nair continued his reformist traits on the side.

Years later, in 1915, Viceroy's Executive Council appointed Sankaran Nair as a member for education. He attained the highest position an Indian could reach in British India's government.

Overall, C. Sankaran Nair's life was characterized by honesty and self-truth, and he consistently raised questions when things didn't go as expected. Kesari Chapter 2 portrays his epic courtroom battle against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.