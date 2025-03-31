Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara’s Tollywood Debut: Here’s What Namrata Shirodkar Says

The buzz around star kids entering the film industry is always high, and the same is happening with Sitara Ghattamaneni. The daughter of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has been making frequent public appearances and featuring in multiple advertisements, sparking speculation about her potential silver screen debut.

During a recent media interaction, Sitara was asked about her entry into Tollywood. In response, she promptly turned towards her mother, Namrata Shirodkar, who was by her side. Addressing the question, Namrata calmly stated, “She (Sitara) is just 12 years old now, so there’s a lot of time left for us to discuss it.”

Sitara’s increasing presence in commercials, including a recent advertisement alongside Mahesh Babu that went viral, has naturally fueled curiosity about her cinematic journey. However, it appears her entry into films is still a long way off.

Meanwhile, discussions about Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, continue to make headlines. When asked about the project, Namrata chose to remain tight-lipped, saying, “Silence is the best formula for the time being.” This response indicates that the team prefers to keep details under wraps for now.

Interestingly, Sitara isn’t the only one in the limelight. Her elder brother, Gautham Ghattamaneni, has also been gaining attention. His recent short film went viral, further fueling speculation about his future in cinema.

With both Sitara and Gautham actively engaging in creative projects, it remains to be seen when and how the Ghattamaneni siblings will make their grand entry into Tollywood. For now, fans will have to wait and watch!