Chandrababu’s New Fraudulent Scheme P4: YS Jagan Accuses TDP of Being Anti-Poor

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the ruling coalition government, claiming that under YSRCP rule, the poor had access to basic necessities, but the current administration has taken away even their meager sustenance. Speaking at a meeting with YSRCP local body representatives at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan lauded those who stood firm against the coalition’s "anarchy."

"I feel immense pride when I see you all. I firmly believe that politics should be based on values and trust. I have always upheld these principles, and I expect our party to do the same. Hats off to your courage and determination in the by-elections! Out of 50 seats contested, YSRCP secured 39. Our party workers displayed unwavering commitment. TDP simply did not have the numbers to win in these constituencies," Jagan asserted.

He accused the government of using fear tactics to manipulate elections. "This fearful and anxious administration sought to hold mid-term elections. They tried to intimidate voters using the police. Chandrababu Naidu, who boasts about his years as Chief Minister, has shown no wisdom. In reality, TDP should have stepped aside from these elections, but their arrogance made them desperate for victory at any cost. Is this ethical? Is this just?"

Jagan continued his attack, stating that even after a year in power, Chandrababu Naidu has failed to act like a true leader. "He deceived the public by making 143 false promises. His governance is marked by lies and betrayals. Under YSRCP, we ensured direct benefits for families through welfare schemes. Every household received some form of support. But now, Chandrababu has even taken away the plate from their hands. He cannot even deploy TDP workers to engage with the public anymore."

Jagan also pointed out irregularities in recent elections. "The people of Tirupati witnessed the electoral fraud in the municipal by-election. Similarly, in Visakhapatnam, they misused a no-confidence motion to engage in illegal activities. Our corporators bravely resisted their attempts. The police even went to a corporator’s house and tried to intimidate his wife. In Ramagiri, out of 10 MPTC seats, YSRCP had nine, yet they prevented elections from taking place. Under the pretext of security, police abducted MPTC members and detained them in government offices. They even went as far as murdering BC leader Lingamiah. This is the kind of brutal governance Chandrababu is enforcing across constituencies. Is this what a government is supposed to do?"

TDP’s Political Manipulation in Kuppam

Jagan highlighted TDP’s manipulative tactics in Chandrababu’s own constituency, Kuppam. "In Kuppam, all 16 MPTC members were from YSRCP. However, TDP lured away six of them and prevented the remaining nine from reaching the polling center using police and party operatives. Despite lacking a quorum, they declared victory. This is the extent of their desperation for power."

Jagan praised the resilience of YSRCP’s female members, saying, "Our sisters and daughters have stood even stronger in these elections. I am immensely proud of them. In times like these, when our party faces adversity, our leaders have shown unwavering dedication. Their spirit will remain an inspiration forever. I will always be indebted to you for your loyalty to the party in difficult times."

TDP’s Deception Reaches Its Peak

Jagan accused Chandrababu of introducing a new fraudulent scheme called "P-4." "According to his plan, 10% of the people will be entrusted with the welfare of 20% of the poor. Does he even know how many white ration cardholders exist in the state? Out of 1.61 crore families, 1.48 crore families hold white ration cards, meaning they live below the poverty line. Meanwhile, only 8.6 lakh people in the state pay income tax. By Chandrababu’s logic, the welfare of 1.48 crore families will be handed over to just 8.6 lakh individuals! This is yet another deception by him."

Jagan further claimed that people are losing interest in Chandrababu’s public meetings. "People are walking out of his meetings because they see through his lies. He dodges questions about schemes like ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven,’ instead blaming everything on state debt. He is using financial misinformation to cover up his failures. People long for a government that truly works for their welfare and stands by its promises."

YSRCP’s Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Jagan expressed confidence in YSRCP’s return to power. "The next few years belong to us. Before we know it, three years will pass, and YSRCP will win with a massive majority. This time, the party will stand firmly with its workers. Due to COVID-19, I may not have been able to do as much for them as I wanted. But Jagan 2.0 will be different—I will stand stronger than ever for our cadre," he concluded.