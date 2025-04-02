Cyanocobalamin safe, Vitamin B12 deficiency may impact brain, joints, skin health: Experts

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Amid social media debate on Cyanocobalamin, a synthetic form of Vitamin B12, being toxic for humans, experts on Wednesday deemed Cyanocobalamin safe, and stressed the need to not miss the key vitamin linked to the brain, joints, and skin health.

A recent viral post on social media has raised alarm over the use of cyanocobalamin in Vitamin B12 supplements. The post claims that it is harmful due to its breakdown into cyanide -- a toxic substance -- and suggests using Methylcobalam instead. Methylcobalamin is a natural form of vitamin B12 and contains a methyl group.

Even as the post went viral, it raised several concerns, especially as consumption of Vitamin B12 is high in India.

Cyanocobalamin is a synthetic form of Vitamin B12 and contains a cyanide molecule.

As this raises a misconception regarding the safety of the vitamin, the experts noted that the medication is safe for use.

“Cyanocobalamin is a stable synthetic precursor of vitamin B12, an essential vitamin. The amount of cyanide produced as a result of the conversion to the active vitamin is so small it presents no threat to humans when taken as directed. It is safely excreted by the body,” Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, Scientific Committee, IMA Cochin told IANS.

Jayadevan also listed other commonly used foods, in which cyanide is present in minuscule amounts such as tapioca, flaxseed, and apple, which causes no harm to people.

On the other hand, the expert noted that the deficiency of Vitamin B12 can cause serious neurological disorders including paralysis.

“B12 deficiency is a major reason for brain disease, brain fog, dementia, neuropathy, nerve weakness, forgetfulness and weakness. Its deficiency can lead to painful joints and skin problems,” Dr M Wali, Senior Consultant at a city-based hospital.

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, as it contains the mineral cobalt, helps create your DNA and red blood cells. The essential vitamin also helps keep hair, nails, and skin in good health.

As the human body doesn't make B12, one must eat foods of animal origin, like meat, fish (salmon, tuna, sardines), eggs, and dairy products (milk, yogurt, cheese), or take supplements to get the required amount of the essential vitamin.

