April 3 - 5 Telangana Rain alert; Schools Holiday likely

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert in Telangana, expecting heavy rain and thunderstorms from April 2 to 5. The weather warning has caused concerns regarding the potential declaration of holidays tomorrow, particularly in regions that are likely to experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

As per the IMD, the surface trough and effect of the Droni system are likely to lead to thunderstorms and heavy rain in many districts of Telangana. The affected districts are expected to be Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanapet, and Gadwal.

Weather Forecast:

April 2: Thunderstorms and heavy rain are predicted over the Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

April 3: Orange alerts were declared for the Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanapet, and Gadwal districts.

April 4-5: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in several districts, some of which are orange alert-bearing.

Though there is no confirmation on holiday declarations by the government, the forecast of severe weather has raised hopes of holidays being declared tomorrow. The Telangana government might decide on declaring a holiday tomorrow based on the weather situation.

Precautions:

People are requested to take care to keep themselves safe during the adverse weather conditions. Some of the precautions that can be taken are as follows:

Do not travel to places anticipated to receive heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Do not use electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

Carry a first aid kit during emergencies.

Keep a close watch on any updates regarding the weather forecast and holiday announcements.

