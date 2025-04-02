AP PGCET 2025 Notification Out: Apply, Process, Key Dates

Apr 02, 2025, 12:39 IST
- Sakshi Post

​The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET-2025) notification has been released by Sri Venkateswara University. This examination facilitates admissions into postgraduate courses such as M.Sc., M.Com., and M.A. across various universities and their affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.​

Key Dates:

Application Period: April 2 to May 5, 2025.​

Entrance Examinations: Scheduled from June 9 to June 13, 2025.​

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and other pertinent details.​


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2025
APPGCET
APPGCET 2025
APPGCET Notification
APPGCET 2025 Notification
SVU
Sri Venkateswara University
Sri Venkateswara University Tirupati
Tirupati
Post Graduate Entrance Test
pgcet
PGCET 2025
PGCET 2025 Notiification
PGCET Notification
Advertisement
Back to Top