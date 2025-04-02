AP PGCET 2025 Notification Out: Apply, Process, Key Dates

​The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET-2025) notification has been released by Sri Venkateswara University. This examination facilitates admissions into postgraduate courses such as M.Sc., M.Com., and M.A. across various universities and their affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.​

Key Dates:

Application Period: April 2 to May 5, 2025.​

Entrance Examinations: Scheduled from June 9 to June 13, 2025.​

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and other pertinent details.​