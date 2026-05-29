Andhra Pradesh PGCET 2026 Results Out: Check Here

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET)-2026 results, conducted for admissions into postgraduate courses across the state, have been officially declared.

The results of APPGCET-2026, successfully conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), were released by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Congratulating the successful candidates, the minister noted that the pass percentage had witnessed a significant increase this year.

A notable 91.55 percent of the candidates who appeared for the examination qualified, reflecting a strong performance by students. The entrance test also witnessed intense competition, as a large number of aspirants showed keen interest in securing admission to postgraduate programmes across the state.

The APPGCET-2026 examinations were conducted over four days, from May 8 to May 11, across 23 examination centres in 10 sessions statewide. The entrance test was held for admissions into various postgraduate programmes, including MA, MCom, MSc and other PG courses.

Out of a total of 19,118 registered candidates, 16,406 appeared for the examination, while 15,020 candidates successfully qualified.

Candidates can now download their rank cards through the official APPGCET website. In a move aimed at improving accessibility, the Andhra Pradesh government has also enabled students to check their results through its WhatsApp Governance service on 9552300009.

Following the examinations, authorities released provisional answer keys for all papers on the official website as part of a transparent evaluation process. Objections were invited from May 14 to May 16 and were thoroughly examined by an expert committee. The final answer key was then prepared, based on which the results were announced.

Officials of Sri Venkateswara University expressed their gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government, APSCHE and particularly Education Minister Nara Lokesh for entrusting the university with the responsibility of conducting the examination. They stated that the government's support played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and technically robust conduct of the test without any disruptions.

The authorities have also prepared a detailed analysis of the results based on local areas, categories and individual test papers. Centre-wise statistics, which are often of interest to candidates and stakeholders, have also been made available to the media.

With the declaration of results, students are now awaiting the postgraduate admission counselling process. APSCHE is expected to soon announce the counselling schedule, web options, certificate verification procedures and seat allotment details for admissions into various PG programmes.

AP PGCET 2026 Results Direct Link