CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Date, Time and Month!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 10 exams for the academic session 2025, the culmination of months of sweat and toil for almost 24.12 lakh students. The exams, which began on February 15 and ended on March 18, probed students' skills and knowledge in 84 subjects.

As students wait with bated breath for their results, the CBSE is likely to declare the results in May, following the same trend as in past years. Though the date hasn't been announced, the trend in past years indicates that the results will be declared in the first half of May.

Looking at the past five years' result dates shows a similar pattern:

In 2024, the results were announced on May 13.

Last year, 2023, the results were declared on May 12.

In 2022, the results were postponed during the pandemic and were announced on July 22.

In 2021, the results were declared on August 3, and in 2020, on July 15.

How to Check Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Students can check their results through the following easy steps:

Log on to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the link specified for the CBSE 10th Result 2025.

Enter the credentials required, such as your Roll Number, School Number, and Centre Number, as provided on your admit card.

Enter the captcha code appearing on the screen.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download their results or take a printout for future use.

CBSE Announces New Syllabus for 2025-26 Academic Session

In another development, the CBSE has announced the new syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the next academic year, 2025-26. The new curriculum includes comprehensive guidelines on academic content, learning outcomes, and a roadmap for the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

The revised syllabus is designed to give students a well-structured and comprehensive learning experience, which will help them perform well in their studies. The students can view the updated syllabus on the CBSE website as they prepare for the new academic year.

With the Class 10 exams now out of the way, students can now concentrate on their future, whether it's going on to higher studies or seeking new opportunities. As they wait with bated breath for their results, they can rest assured that their hard work and perseverance will soon be rewarded.

Also read: AP 10th Exam Results: Evaluation Begins April 3, to Complete by April 9