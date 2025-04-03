John Cena Skin Cancer: How Sheer Negligence Turned Dangerous for WWE Legend

WWE legend and entertainment icon John Cena has made a staggering admission about a health battle he had to face, as he is all set to retire from professional wrestling this year. Cena revealed that he had to treat skin cancer not once but twice. This was due to his negligence in not applying sunscreen before venturing outside.

"I was stubborn. I would rather not have a routine, and I also thought that the problem would never reach me." Cena later revealed that he had a ton of exposure with minimal protection, and it eventually caught up with him.

A routine dermatological checkup revealed a cancerous spot on his chest. A year later, a second spot appeared on his shoulder. John Cena clarified it that he had an excellent dermatologist, and he is very lucky that the doctor had helped him process his fear around the diagnosis. John Cena also said his fans can see the scars from his chest and shoulder surgeries.

John Cena's disclosure about his health underscores the critical importance of wearing sunscreen when venturing outdoors. According to his own admission, his disregard for skin hygiene led to his diagnosis of skin cancer.

Skin cancer involves the growth of abnormal cells in your skin tissues. Normally, as skin cells grow old and die, new cells form to replace them. When this process fails, cells grow faster after exposure to UV light from the sun, which may be cancerous or not.

Doctors say skin cancer can spread to nearby tissue or other body parts if not caught early. Early identification and treatment can cure most cases of skin cancer.