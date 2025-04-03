Hyderabad to Host World Jazz Festival on April 13

Hyderabad is set to host the much-anticipated World Jazz Festival on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City. The event, organized by Banyan Tree, will bring together talented jazz musicians from around the world to celebrate global jazz music.

The festival, which is in collaboration with the prestigious Amersfoort Jazz Festival from the Netherlands, aims to enrich the jazz scene in India. This year’s event will feature musicians from diverse countries such as the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, Spain, Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, and Surinam. The performances will showcase a fusion of various jazz styles, including indigenous jazz from Europe, South America, and Asia, alongside the classic American jazz standards.

In addition to international performances, the festival will also feature collaborations with Indian musicians, blending Indian musical traditions with jazz for a unique cultural fusion. The combination of global jazz influences and Indian sounds will provide an enriching experience for the audience.

Some of the artists performing include the Round Midnight Orchestra featuring Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero, Lucas Santana Brazilian Experience, South African jazz sensation Darren English, and Femke Mooren Group with Carolina Brusse. Thai jazz will also be represented by Pang Saxpackgirl.

The World Jazz Festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and creativity, attracting jazz enthusiasts from all over.