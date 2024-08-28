Khushbu Strong Comments on Hema Commission report!

South Indian actor and politician Khushbu Sundar reacted to the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam Film Industry. She said that this report is needed to end the mistreatment women face in the film industry. Additionally, she advised men to stand up for sexual harassment victims and women never to compromise. In an X post, the veteran actor stated that the #MeToo movement in "our industry breaks you." Bravo to the ladies who have prevailed by standing their ground. It took the #HemaCommittee a long time to stop the abuse. However, will it? "the BJP leader continued.

Following the 2017 actress assault case, the Kerala government established the Justice Hema Committee, whose investigation exposed incidents of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. This report revealed the harassment women have been facing in the industry for a long time. Now, the dark truths are coming into the light through the report.

Khushbu's post:

💔 This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. ✊ The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it? Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 28, 2024

