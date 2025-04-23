UPSC results 2024: Margi Shah secures 4th place

Gandhinagar, April 23 (IANS) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024.

Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the national topper, with Harshita Goyal from Haryana securing the second rank and another candidate, Margi Shah of Gujarat, securing the fourth position.

In total, three candidates from Gujarat made it to the top 30 list, reflecting the state's strong presence in one of India’s most prestigious examinations.

This year, 1,009 candidates had appeared for the UPSC exam, of which only 241 cleared, including the mains and the personality test.

The examination process began with the written exams conducted in September 2024, followed by the interview rounds that took place between January and April 2025.

The final round of interviews concluded on April 17.

Those who have qualified will now proceed to join elite training academies -- including the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for IAS recruits, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) for IPS, and other designated institutions for allied services.

Shakti Dubey, the national topper, began preparing for UPSC in 2018 after completing her biochemistry degree from Banaras Hindu University. Her perseverance and dedication over the years paid off with this exceptional result.

The UPSC announced that the individual marks of successful candidates will be published nearly 15 days after the declaration of the final results.

The 2024 CSE was conducted for recruitment to 1,132 positions across various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central services.

Among the top 10 rankers are Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal, Archit Dongre, Margi Shah, Akash Garg, Komal Poonia, Ayushi Bansal, Raj Krishna Jha, Aditya Vikram Agrawal, and Mayank Tripathi.

The inclusion of multiple women in top ranks, especially from Gujarat, is being seen as a positive sign of increasing gender diversity in the country’s civil services.

