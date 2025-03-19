Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2E: Empuraan to Make History with Malayalam's First-Ever IMAX® Trailer Launch Tomorrow, March 20

As the countdown begins for the grand release of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated film, L2E: Empuraan on March 27, 2025, excitement among audiences is reaching new heights. Adding to the anticipation, the team has announced that the film’s theatrical trailer will premiere online on March 20, 2025, at 1:08 PM IST. Meanwhile, the offline trailer launch event will take place at INOX Megaplex, InOrbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai.

Marking a historic moment for Malayalam cinema, L2E: Empuraan will be the first-ever Malayalam film to have an IMAX® trailer launch, where the trailer will be showcased in the IMAX® format for the media. The film itself is also set to make history as the first Malayalam movie to receive an IMAX® release, hitting select IMAX® screens worldwide.

Since L2E: Empuraan was shot in an anamorphic format with a 1:2.8 aspect ratio, the IMAX® presentation promises to elevate the cinematic experience to a whole new level.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, L2E: Empuraan is the second installment of a three-part series and is set to deliver a gripping political action-thriller. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles. Notably, Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn makes his Indian cinema debut with this project.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under their banners Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film’s story is penned by Murali Gopy.

L2E: Empuraan will have a multilingual release in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil on March 27, 2025. Leading distribution houses have acquired the film’s rights across various regions:

Telugu states – Dil Raju’s SVC Cinemas

North India – Anil Thadani’s AA Films

Karnataka – Hombale Films

Tamil Nadu – Sree Gokulam Movies

With a grand scale, an exceptional cast, and a historic IMAX® debut, L2E: Empuraan is all set to redefine cinematic spectacle.