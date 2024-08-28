Nagarjuna Slams Police System, Blames Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh state former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Merugu Nagarjuna expressed concern over the deteriorating state of the police system in Andhra Pradesh, stating that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's governance is responsible for the loss of respect and morale among police officials.

Speaking to the media at the party's central office here on Wednesday, the former minister mentioned a recent event where police officers participated in the birthday celebration of the wife of Chilakaluripet MLA. He also referred to an incident in Anantapur district where a Circle Inspector (CI) was forced to apologize after speaking out honestly. He stated that these events reflect how the police system is weakening under the TDP coalition government’s administration.

Merugu Nagarjuna raised concerns about the government’s actions, including the sidelining of 16 honest IPS officers. He stated that these actions send a message that officials must follow political directions or face consequences.

Nagarjuna highlighted incidents of violence against YSRCP supporters, including a recent case in Seetharamapuram, Nandyal, where a YSRCP leader, Subbarayudu, received no police assistance despite being in danger. He said that the police failed to act due to the influence of TDP leaders and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.