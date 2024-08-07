Aug 7: Sakshi Cartoon - Laugh Out Loud with Wit

Here is Sakshi's cartoon from today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The cartoon is a satire on the BJP's bold prediction for 2029. Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah stated that the BJP will come to power again in 2029. He asked the INDIA Bloc to prepare to sit in the opposition once more.

Predicting the 2029 Lok Sabha results, Amit Shah claimed that the NDA will return to form the government at the Centre. He also stated that Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister again in 2029.

Based on this prediction, Sakshi created a cartoon depicting BJP leaders relaxing after hearing such a forecast from their top brass.