US Deportation: Punjab Highest, Zero from Telugu States!

The U.S. deportation of illegal immigrants began as soon as Donald Trump took over Presidency and since then, 331 Indians have been deported from America. Trump has made it clear that deportation will not stop anytime soon and that there is no place for illegal immigrants under his rule. In concerning clips released by the US Border Control, Indians were chained while being sent back to the country. While this caused quite a stir and the government promised to take care of how the U.S. treats illegal immigrant Indians, little has changed.

If we take a look at how these 331 Indians are split demographically, one thing is evident- illegal migration to America is rampant in North India when compared to the South. So far, not even a single South Indian was accused and sent back by the United States. Punjab is the state with the highest number of illegal immigrants being deported at 126, followed by Haryana at 110. Gujarat has taken the third place with 74 immigrants deported so far.

Other states with minimal numbers include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Despite being the state that sends the highest number of people to the United States every year, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have not had a single case of deportation reported and it can be assumed that there is no illegal immigration happening in either of these states.