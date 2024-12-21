CM Revanth Reddy Vows to End Ticket Price Hikes and Benefit Shows

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made it clear that under his leadership, there will be no increase in ticket prices or special benefit shows in the state. Addressing the Sandhya Theater tragedy, he strongly criticized the film industry for prioritizing their own privileges over public safety. Reddy also accused a former minister of downplaying the tragedy by tweeting in support of the film industry, while ignoring the loss of lives.

The CM vowed that incidents like this would not be allowed in the future, stating that movie stars would no longer enjoy special privileges at the expense of the public. He emphasized that the government would take strict action to prevent such occurrences, ensuring that the film industry adheres to regulations that prioritize the safety and well-being of the people.

