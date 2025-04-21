Hyderabad Link Roads Phase 1 and Phase 2: Full Details Here
The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has started building 24 important link roads across the city in a major effort to reduce traffic jams and improve connectivity. These works are part of Phase 1 of a larger plan, with a budget of ₹487.74 crore.
Link Roads Planned Under Phase 1
Here are some of the key routes under construction in the first phase:
Vanasthalipuram to Old Hayathnagar via Saheb Nagar
Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony, Miyapur
ORR Service Road to Chevella Road via Kismatpur
Raj Bhavan Road to R&B Guest House, Begumpet
Begumpet Railway Station to Prakashnagar to Brahmanwadi railway track
Badangpet Main Road to Turkayamjal via Nadergul
...and 18 other roads across Hyderabad.
What’s Coming in Phase 2
In Phase 2, HRDCL will expand the network even further with another 25 roads, including:
Mallapur Crossroad to Kurmlaguda
Dammaiguda to Nagaram connecting to ECIL
Neopolis Layout (Kokapet) to Pipeline Road
NH-44 to Industrial Area at Ram Reddy Nagar via Fox Sagar Lake (Jeedimetla)
...and more links across the city's growing neighborhoods.