Hyderabad Link Roads Phase 1 and Phase 2: Full Details Here

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has started building 24 important link roads across the city in a major effort to reduce traffic jams and improve connectivity. These works are part of Phase 1 of a larger plan, with a budget of ₹487.74 crore.

Link Roads Planned Under Phase 1

Here are some of the key routes under construction in the first phase:

Vanasthalipuram to Old Hayathnagar via Saheb Nagar

Ameenpur Village to HMT Colony, Miyapur

ORR Service Road to Chevella Road via Kismatpur

Raj Bhavan Road to R&B Guest House, Begumpet

Begumpet Railway Station to Prakashnagar to Brahmanwadi railway track

Badangpet Main Road to Turkayamjal via Nadergul

...and 18 other roads across Hyderabad.

What’s Coming in Phase 2

In Phase 2, HRDCL will expand the network even further with another 25 roads, including:

Mallapur Crossroad to Kurmlaguda

Dammaiguda to Nagaram connecting to ECIL

Neopolis Layout (Kokapet) to Pipeline Road

NH-44 to Industrial Area at Ram Reddy Nagar via Fox Sagar Lake (Jeedimetla)

...and more links across the city's growing neighborhoods.