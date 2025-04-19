Arvind Kejriwal’s Dance to Pushpa 2 Song at Daughter’s Roka Ceremony Goes Viral – Watch Video

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has taken social media by storm, but this time for a surprising reason – his dance moves. The politician, known for his serious political persona, was seen dancing with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at their daughter Harshita Kejriwal's Roka ceremony, and the videos quickly went viral.

The couple wowed the guests with their performance to the popular track “Angaro Ka Ambar Sa” from the hit movie Pushpa 2: The Rule (Sooseki in Telugu). The event, held at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Delhi, also saw Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife performing Bhangra, which added to the buzz on social media.

WATCH



A heart-warming video of .@ArvindKejriwal & @KejriwalSunita's Dance at a Family event. pic.twitter.com/hcTuX3wm8h — AAP Ka Mehta 🇮🇳 (@DaaruBaazMehta) April 18, 2025

The footage of Arvind Kejriwal dancing with his wife has surprised many of his fans, as they are more accustomed to his political speeches than seeing him on the dance floor. His innocent image in politics has made this rare moment even more endearing to his followers.

Harshita Kejriwal, the couple’s daughter, tied the knot with Sambhav Jain, whom she reportedly met at IIT Delhi. Sambhav works as a project management consultant in a private company.