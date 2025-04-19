Vizag Mayor Removed: YSRCP Slams TDP Govt For Murdering Democracy

The TDP-led NDA government ousted Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari through a no-confidence motion on Saturday (April 19), drawing sharp criticism from the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which described the action as undemocratic and politically motivated.

Tensions have been escalating in Visakhapatnam ever since the ruling alliance initiated the motion against the Mayor, who was elected on a YSRCP ticket. Lacking sufficient numbers to pass the vote on their own, the alliance orchestrated a plan to win over YSRCP corporators through inducements.

The YSRCP has accused the ruling alliance of spending crores of rupees to secure control of the Mayor’s seat, which has a remaining term of just 10 months. Party leaders condemned the TDP government’s obsession with power, criticizing the NDA for removing a woman from the Yadava community using coercive and undemocratic means.

Prior to the vote, the YSRCP held 58 corporator seats, while the TDP-led alliance (TDP: 29, Jana Sena: 3, BJP: 1) controlled 33. Out of 98 total corporator seats in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), 97 were occupied. The YSRCP had three ex-officio members, while the TDP had 14, bringing the total council strength to 111. A two-thirds majority, or 74 votes, was required to pass the no-confidence motion.

The YSRCP has alleged that, in a desperate bid to ensure the motion’s success, alliance leaders resorted to unethical practices—including offering money, foreign trips, and even harassment—to sway corporators. Ultimately, the no-confidence motion passed with a full majority, leading to the removal of Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari.

Anticipating such political manoeuvring, the YSRCP had earlier called for increased security during the vote, but their requests fell on deaf ears. The party has since accused the NDA government of undermining democratic norms and pointed to irregularities in the voting process. It further alleged that several coalition leaders, alongside corporators and ex-officio members, entered the GVMC council in violation of procedural norms.