Google Set to Lay Off Employees in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

In a development that has sparked concern among employees, tech giant Google is reportedly preparing for another round of layoffs in India. According to sources, the upcoming job cuts are expected to primarily impact teams working out of the company’s Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices, with roles in advertising, sales, and marketing departments likely to bear the brunt.

While Google has yet to issue an official statement confirming the layoffs in India, Business Standard reports that the process may commence as early as next week.

These potential cuts come on the heels of a global restructuring in Google’s Platforms and Devices division—a unit responsible for flagship products like Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser. The restructuring has already led to the dismissal of hundreds of employees worldwide. Insiders suggest that the move is part of Google’s broader strategy to boost operational efficiency and realign with shifting business priorities.

Interestingly, the report highlights that Google is approaching engineering roles in India with more caution. Rather than issuing direct pink slips to technical employees at its Indian campuses, the company is reportedly exploring options to reassign them to alternative, revenue-generating projects.

In recent months, Google has implemented sweeping changes to its internal organizational structure. Notably, the Platforms and Devices teams were merged last year, setting the stage for workforce adjustments. Following this consolidation, the company introduced voluntary separation programs aimed at trimming down staff in a structured manner.

A Google spokesperson earlier this year confirmed that some job eliminations had already taken place as part of this restructuring. The company had also offered voluntary exit options to employees in January.

With fresh layoff reports making headlines again, anxiety is mounting among Google’s Indian workforce. As the company continues to recalibrate its operations, many are bracing for what could be another significant shift in the tech giant’s employee landscape.