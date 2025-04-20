Samantha to Marry Raj Nidimoru Soon? Couple Spotted in Tirumala

Rumours are swirling in the entertainment world that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to tie the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The buzz gained momentum after the duo was spotted together in Tirumala recently, fueling speculations of an impending wedding.

It all started when a photo of Samantha wearing a sparkling diamond ring went viral on social media. Many fans were quick to assume it was an engagement ring, though neither Samantha nor Raj has officially confirmed the news.

Samantha, who moved to Mumbai following her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, has been spending more time in the city. Over the past few months, she has been seen frequently with Raj Nidimoru — at parties, public events, and even a recent pickleball match, where the two were seen holding hands.

Sources suggest that their bond may have grown stronger while working together on projects like The Family Man and the upcoming Honey Bunny series. Their increasing public appearances — three parties in just the last month — have only added fuel to the fire.

While fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, the recent Tirumala visit has only deepened the mystery. Are wedding bells around the corner? Only time will tell.