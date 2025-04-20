IPL 2025: Spin could play key role, says KKR bowling coach Crowe ahead of GT clash

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Spin is likely to play an important role when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on 2022 winner Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

There are quality spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in the home side's 11 and Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore in the Gujarat Titans line-up. To add to the intrigue, the Eden Gardens track, earmarked for the clash, is likely to assist the slow bowlers, thus making it a battle of tweakers.

Carl Crowe, spin-bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders, admitted that spin could play a role in the outcome of this match.

"I mean, yeah, there are so many battles within the battle in a game. Obviously, Rashid Khan can't be taken lightly. We all know he is a world-class bowler. We're pretty comfortable with the spinners we have in our group.

"Spin's gonna be a key part, as it always is at Eden Gardens. And you know, we'll always back our spinners," he said.

Asked to compare his spinners with those in the opponent's rolls, Crowe said his bowlers are consistently performing well.

"We're really happy with the spinners we've got. You know, they work incredibly hard. You'll see not only the economy and strike rate, but they consistently perform well for us," said Crowe, who admitted that spinners can bowl in any segment of the game -- power-play, death overs and middle-overs, and it is for the captain to wisely use his resources.

KKR are coming into the match after a disappointing performance against the Punjab Kings in their previous match at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh when they failed to chase a paltry target of 112 and were bowled out for 95, the lowest-ever total in IPL history.

Crowe said they have done the usual review that they do after every match, adding that it was important for them not to get too high after a win and too low after a defeat.

"So, as I mentioned previously, the reviews are exactly the same. People honestly would have small reviews both individually and with coaches, players amongst themselves will also review. And actually, it is important not to get too high or too low in wins or losses.

"If you look at that game, you know, we bowled incredibly well. We got them out for 111 runs. I think at the halfway stage, we were well on top. Maybe it was the last part of our innings that fell away. So if you over-analyse too much about one-quarter of a game and not think about the first 2/3 to 3/4, when we perform very well, we sort of find ourselves in a hole," said Crowe.

"So remaining consistent in terms of your approach, in terms of your mindset, staying positive, I think that's the key element to elite sportsmen, and we are no different," said the spin-bowling coach.

Crowe said the KKR players are delighted to have Abhishek Nayar back in the support staff after he was relieved of his role with the national team.

"He has been around the franchise for a long time, a very popular member of the coaching staff, and the players have communicated with him regularly for a number of years. So, it's great to have Abhishek back and no doubt have a positive impact. The players certainly appreciate all the support he gives them, and it's great to have him back.

"Obviously, last year we were champions and he was a big part of that. He speaks incredibly well about the game, has a great connection and relationship with the players and I know they're delighted to have him back with KKR. So he will be a big plus to have us on our side," said Crowe.

