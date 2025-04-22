Red Book Politics: Andhra Ex-Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu Arrested in Actress Harassment Case

Former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu is the latest target of the TDP-led NDA government’s vendetta politics.

Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday (April 22) arrested the senior IPS officer in connection with a case related to the alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actress and model Kadambari Jethwani.

The coalition government had earlier suspended three senior officers — former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, former Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, and former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Director General PSR Anjaneyulu — for failing to investigate the alleged illegal arrest of the actress.

The IPS officer was detained in Hyderabad and is being brought to Vijayawada.

Jethwani has accused a YSRCP leader and the senior IPS officers of harassing her and her family. She lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police in 2024, stating that the three officers conspired with KVR Vidyasagar, a YSRCP leader and film producer, who had earlier accused her of forgery and extortion.

The actress alleged that the officers colluded with Vidyasagar to orchestrate her arrest without prior notice. She claimed that she and her parents were held in judicial custody for 40 days and were subjected to humiliation and unlawful detention.