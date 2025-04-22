Priyanka Chopra to make history with inaugural global vanguard award from Gold House

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to be honored with the inaugural Global Vanguard Award at Gold House’s fourth annual Gold Gala, a premier celebration recognizing the 2025 A100 List and First Lights.

Priyanka will receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor for her unprecedented 25-year career bridging Asian Pacific and Western cultures through acclaimed work across Hindi cinema and Hollywood, her continual elevation of underrepresented voices, and her unparalleled global platform—recognized by Time 100 and Forbes’ “Most Powerful Women.”

The prestigious event, which shines a spotlight on the most influential Asian Pacific leaders and changemakers, will mark a historic moment as Chopra becomes the first recipient of the newly established accolade, recognizing her trailblazing global impact across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Gold House is set to host its much-anticipated fourth annual Gold Gala on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the renowned Music Center in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

Touted as the premier and most-watched celebration of Asian Pacific and multicultural excellence, the Gold Gala will return with over 600 influential attendees to honor the 2025 A100 List — a handpicked lineup of the year’s 100 most impactful Asian Pacific figures in culture, to be unveiled on May 1, 2025.

The star-studded evening will feature special stage presentations for honorees including Priyanka Chopra, Jon M. Chu, Laufey, Min Jin Lee, Prabal Gurung, Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara (accompanied by Pikachu), Ang Lee, Anderson .Paak, Megan Thee Stallion, and the cast and creators of Moana 2. Celebrated Olympians and Paralympians — Suni Lee, Chuck Aoki, and Lee Kiefer — will also be recognized.

The night will include a special performance by Laufey, debuting a live rendition of her upcoming single, Silver Lining. This year’s theme, First Light, symbolizes the powerful beams of hope that emerge through adversity, celebrating trailblazers who have lit the way—not only for themselves, but for future generations.

The evening will also feature a thoughtfully curated Filipino-inspired dinner by OpenTable, crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Lord Maynard Llera, the culinary force behind the acclaimed Los Angeles restaurant Kuya Lord.

Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion will be honored with the One House Award, recognizing her steadfast celebration and elevation of Asian Pacific culture through her work in music, fashion, and anime.

