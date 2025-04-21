Pope Francis was a true humanitarian, says YS Jagan

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tribute to Pope Francis on Monday (April 22).

Describing the Pope as a true humanitarian and global voice for peace and compassion, Jagan wrote on X (former Twitter), “Saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. A transformative and influential head of the Catholic Church — the first Pope from the Latin Americas. His humility and humanity touched the world. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican said in a statement Monday afternoon, India time.

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta," the Vatican posted on X.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church had been suffering from respiratory ailments and pneumonia.

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 17, 1936. His original name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He was elected as the 266th Pope on March 13 of the same year.