Which Indian Film Dominated Ticket Sales in 2024? Book My Show Reveals

The year 2024 was a cinematic extravaganza, with major releases like Fighter, Stree 2, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, the spotlight undeniably belonged to Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. According to BookMyShow’s annual report, the film became the most-viewed movie of the year, drawing an impressive 10.8 lakh solo viewers.

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise smashed records, earning over ₹1,000 crore domestically. The audience lauded the movie for its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and Allu Arjun’s unforgettable portrayal of Pushpa Raj, solidifying its status as a cinematic phenomenon.

A Record-Breaking Day for Cinema

November 1, 2024, marked a historic moment for Indian cinema, with 2.3 million tickets sold within 24 hours, making it the busiest day of the year for theaters. Adding to the excitement, re-releases of iconic films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu drew nostalgic fans back to the big screen.

Live Events and Musical Extravaganzas

Beyond movies, live entertainment thrived in 2024, with BookMyShow hosting more than 30,000 events and witnessing an 18% increase in audience turnout. Global superstars like Coldplay, Nick Jonas, and Maroon 5 graced Indian stages, drawing fans from all corners of the country. Coldplay’s electrifying performance in Ahmedabad stood out, with attendees traveling from over 500 cities to witness the spectacle.

A Shift Towards Solo Experiences and Digital Streaming

Solo attendance saw a significant boost, with 8.87 lakh individuals enjoying films and live shows independently. Meanwhile, BookMyShow Stream experienced substantial growth, with viewers logging over 1 lakh hours of streaming content, highlighting the increasing popularity of digital entertainment.

In a year packed with entertainment milestones, Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the undisputed champion, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences and the annals of Indian cinema.

