Balakrishna Bids Rs 7.75 Lakh for VIP Number Plate; Here’s What He Got

Hyderabad: In a high-stakes online bidding war hosted by the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Khairatabad on Saturday, actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna emerged as the top bidder by securing the exclusive vehicle number ‘TG 09 F0001’ for a whopping Rs 7.75 lakh.

The Telangana Transport Department witnessed an impressive surge in earnings, raking in Rs 37.15 lakh in a single day through the sale of stylish and much-coveted registration numbers. The event drew in several enthusiastic participants aiming to grab distinctive plates, often reserved for premium vehicles and prominent individuals.

Khairatabad Joint Transport Commissioner Ch Ramesh shared that a range of standout bids added to the day’s total. M/s Kamalalaya Hiisoft Pvt Ltd acquired the plate ‘TG 09 F0009’ for Rs 6.70 lakh, while M/s Ecko Design Studio secured ‘TG 09 F9999’ for Rs 99,999.

Other notable wins included:

TG 09 F0005 by M/s Jetti Infra Projects Pvt Ltd – Rs 1.49 lakh

TG 09 F0007 by Srinivas Naidu K – Rs 1.37 lakh

TG 09 F0019 by Nethravathi Balagappa Shivalingappa – Rs 60,000

TG 09 F0099 by Concap Electrical Pvt Ltd – Rs 4.75 lakh

With such massive interest and fierce competition, the RTA continues to be a hotbed for high-value number plate auctions, with elite buyers eyeing premium combinations to match their luxury rides and social stature.