Telangana Engineering Fees to Increase by 20 to 50 Percent, Shock to Students, Parents

The cost of engineering education in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, is set to rise sharply from the academic year 2025–26, as many private colleges have proposed a steep fee hike of 20% to 50%.

Several college managements have already submitted their proposals to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), seeking revised fee structures for the next three-year block period. According to sources, five top private engineering colleges in the state have proposed annual fees of over ₹2 lakh, while many others are aiming for hikes that would take their fees above ₹1.5 lakh per year.

The proposals are currently under review by the TAFRC. A series of meetings are expected to be held soon to discuss the submitted fee hike requests. Once finalized, the revised fees will require approval from the state government.

In Telangana, private engineering colleges are allowed to revise their fee structures every three years with the approval of TAFRC. The last block period ends in 2024–25, making this year crucial for determining the new fee structure.

According to reports, colleges have cited rising operational costs, infrastructure investments, and faculty salaries as reasons for the proposed fee increase.

This move could significantly impact aspiring engineering students and their families, particularly those from middle-income and rural backgrounds. The final decision on the revised fee structure is expected in the coming months.

Students and parents are advised to stay updated with official announcements from TAFRC and respective colleges.