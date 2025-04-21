April 21 - 27 OTT and Theatre releases: Chaurya Paatam, Ground Zero, and More

The fourth week of April is set to be a thrilling one for film enthusiasts and OTT enthusiasts alike. Action, comedy, drama, and emotional storytelling fill the agenda as there's something for everyone in store. The following is what's new this week:

Theatrical Releases

Chaurya Paatam : A tale that delves into the meaning of "stealing" not as a deception, but as a survival option. Starring Indraram and Payal Radha Krishna, this movie will be a movie to think about.

: A tale that delves into the meaning of "stealing" not as a deception, but as a survival option. Starring Indraram and Payal Radha Krishna, this movie will be a movie to think about. Sarangapani Jathakam: A young man torn between faith and love, this movie wonders: is one's future readable on palm lines—or in their own hands? Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Roopa Koduvayur feature in this interesting drama.

A young man torn between faith and love, this movie wonders: is one's future readable on palm lines—or in their own hands? Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Roopa Koduvayur feature in this interesting drama. Gymkhana: A comedy entertainer based on boxing, starring Naslen K. Gafoor, this movie guarantees laughter, punches, and vigor.

A comedy entertainer based on boxing, starring Naslen K. Gafoor, this movie guarantees laughter, punches, and vigor. Ground Zero : An action-packed thriller based on a real-life incident, the film is about a BSF officer's arduous task of tracking down a terrorist mastermind. Emraan Hashmi features in this intense drama.

: An action-packed thriller based on a real-life incident, the film is about a BSF officer's arduous task of tracking down a terrorist mastermind. Emraan Hashmi features in this intense drama. Until Dawn: A psychological horror thriller based on the 2015 video game, the film is about a group of friends who are stuck in a time loop, attempting to live through until dawn.

OTT Releases

Netflix:

Bullet Train Explosion: A re-make of the 1975 film, this action thriller is about a team of individuals attempting to stop a bomb from exploding on a bullet train headed for Tokyo.

You: The Killer - Finale: The fifth and last season of the hit psychological thriller series.

Havoc: An action thriller starring Tom Hardy, with the movie describing a detective running around the criminal underworld of the city to rescue a estranged son of an influential politician.

Weak Hero Class 2: A Korean drama continuing from the life of a model student who is sucked into a situation of complicated drama, fighting to survive.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins: A crime thriller where two conmen engage in a competition to steal a valuable diamond.

Jio Hotstar:

The Rehearsals: A new season of this English drama series.

Star Wars: Yandere: A new season of this science fiction drama.

L2: Empuraan: A Malayalam action thriller featuring Mohanlal.

Kajillionaire: A crime comedy film about a young woman whose life is turned upside down when her parents extend an offer to an outsider to join them in their next heist.

Zee5:

Ayyana Mane: A Kannada thriller show about a newlywed woman who stumbles upon a concealed truth related to a series of strange deaths in her family.

SonyLIV:

Shirdi Wale Sai Baba: A biopic on Sai Baba's life.

With all the thrilling releases this week, there is something for everyone. Be it action, comedy, or drama, these new web series and movies will keep you on the edge of your seats.

