OTT Releases This Week, April 21–25: Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, and More!

As April nears its end, the OTT landscape is heating up with a stellar mix of thrillers, action flicks, K-dramas, heartfelt documentaries, and even a Star Wars prequel series. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioHotstar, and Zee5 are gearing up to drop a rich lineup of new content across languages and genres. Whether you're in the mood for intense storytelling, heroic action, or emotional drama, this week’s streaming schedule is stacked.

Here’s a curated list of major OTT releases from April 21 to April 25:

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (Netflix – April 21)

This emotional and informative wildlife documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich follows a volunteer conservationist’s bond with a rescued pangolin pup in South Africa. Once traumatized after being saved from illegal wildlife traffickers, the pangolin's story sheds light on a species that’s been on Earth for over 85 million years.

Star Wars: Andor (Disney+ Hotstar – April 22)

Set in the Star Wars universe, Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, focusing on Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-rebel spy. Starring Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, and Adria Arjona, the show explores the early resistance and the formation of the Rebel Alliance. This one’s a treat for sci-fi fans and long-time Star Wars followers.

You – Season 5 (Netflix – April 24)

The gripping final season of this psychological thriller returns with Penn Badgley reprising his role as Joe Goldberg. As he continues to manipulate and obsess over new victims, fans can expect a dark and intense finale.

L2: Empuraan (JioHotstar – April 24)

A much-awaited Malayalam action thriller, the film follows Stephen Nedumpally, who leads a dual life as the enigmatic Khureshi Ab’raam—head of a global crime empire. The movie stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier, among others.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 (Prime Video – April 24)

This Tamil action film stars Chiyaan Vikram and tells the tale of a simple shopkeeper dragged into a deadly crime network. Featuring Dushara Vijayan and SJ Suryah, the film promises gripping drama and raw action.

Superboys of Malegaon (Prime Video – April 25)

Directed by Reema Kagti, this heartwarming movie is inspired by the true story of small-town dreamers in Malegaon making their own film. With a cast led by Adarsh Gourav, the movie explores friendship, ambition, and creativity. Previously available on rent, it will now stream freely on Prime Video.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Netflix – April 25)

An action-packed heist thriller where a master thief is assigned to steal a rare diamond but gets entangled in a web of betrayals. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor, this film promises high-stakes drama and adrenaline-pumping action.

Havoc (Netflix – April 25)

Starring Tom Hardy, this gritty American thriller follows a detective who dives deep into the criminal underworld after a drug deal spirals out of control. He must battle corruption to rescue a politician’s estranged son.

Weak Hero Class 2 (Netflix – April 25)

This Korean school drama follows Yeon Si-eun, who moves to a new school hoping for peace but finds himself fighting school violence again. With a strong ensemble cast including Park Ji Hoon, the series explores friendship and resilience.

Ayyana Mane (Zee5 – April 25)

A newlywed woman uncovers dark family secrets and a trail of mysterious deaths in her husband’s home in this Kannada suspense thriller, starring Khushi Ravi and Akshay Nayak.

From global sci-fi to regional thrillers and real-life-inspired cinema, this week’s OTT lineup is nothing short of impressive. Time to refresh your binge list!