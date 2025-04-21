Usha Vance's India Visit: Where is JD Vance's Wife from? Everything to Know About Her Telugu Origins

American Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife, Usha, has landed in India on a 4-day visit to the country, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to Delhi, the celebrated couple has scheduled visits to Jaipur and Agra. On the night of the 21st, JD Vance and his wife, Usha, will fly to Jaipur to stay in Rambagh Palace.

During the U.S. election campaign, Usha, JD Vance's wife, garnered significant attention due to her successful intercultural marriage and her ability to win over Americans' hearts. Even though Usha was born and brought up in America, she had her roots primarily located in India, especially in Andhra Pradesh.

Usha's origins in India trace back to a small village named Vadluru near the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. However, she was born in the United States to Indian immigrant parents who relocated there during the 80s.

Born in San Diego to Chilukuri Radha Krishna and Lakshmi, Usha grew up in an upper-middle-class family. The Hindu family is also deeply religious. Usha's father, Radha Krishna, is a mechanical engineer who graduated from IIT Madras, and her mother is a molecular biologist by profession.

Usha pursued law at Yale Law School, and this was where she met JD Vance. Once they fell in love, the rest of their story unfolds. The couple got married in 2014, and they have three kids.

It's yet to be revealed when JD Vance and Usha will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the agenda of their meeting is also kept under wraps. After exploring Jaipur, JD Vance and Usha are scheduled to visit the iconic Taj Mahal. All in all, JD Vance's and Usha's India visit comes at the right time amid the growing volatility of Trump's tariffs.