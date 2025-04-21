Karthik Subbaraj on how Team 'Retro' improvised to overcome challenge posed by rains

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Director Karthik Subbaraj has disclosed how the unit of his upcoming film ‘Retro’, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, improvised to overcome challenges posed by untimely rains and complete the film well ahead of its scheduled time.

At the audio launch event of film, which was recently held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Karthik Subbaraj said, “I felt that this story of ‘Retro’ was waiting for Suriya sir, Pooja Hegde, Joju George and all the other artistes. We, as a team are very happy with the way the film has come out.”

Stating that they had planned to shoot the film in 90 days, Karthik Subbaraj informed happily that the unit managed to complete the film a week before that. To be more precise, he informed that the unit completed the film in just 83 days.

“We shot continuously. The complete credit should go to my entire team. We had several challenges. It was as if the monsoons were following us. We shot in Andamans and it began raining there. So, we thought we would go to Ooty as it wouldn't be raining there but then, a storm came there as well. However, everyday, we improvised to adapt. Some scenes weren’t meant to be shot in rain but I would say, 'Okay let me change this scene to being shot in the rain.' And the entire team would be ready to change accordingly.”

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing has been handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for this film.

