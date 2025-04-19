Telangana Govt Seeks Japan’s Financial Assistance for Hyderabad Metro and Musi Rejuvenation

The Telangana government has sought financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for several urban infrastructure projects, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, the Musi River rejuvenation, and new radial roads connecting major highways around Hyderabad.

As part of his official visit to Japan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held meetings with JICA’s senior leadership in Tokyo to explore funding options for these proposed initiatives. The state is seeking support for large-scale urban projects aimed at improving public transport and connectivity in the Hyderabad metropolitan region.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy met JICA Senior Vice President Shohei Hara and other senior officials. During the discussions, he presented details of Telangana’s major infrastructure proposals and requested financial assistance from JICA, particularly for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2.

The Metro Phase 2 project, with a proposed cost of ₹24,269 crore, is designed as a joint venture between the Telangana and central governments. The state has requested JICA to fund 48% of the project cost, amounting to around ₹11,693 crore, in the form of a loan. The proposal is currently under active review by the central government. Revanth Reddy noted that all relevant foreign debt funding guidelines are being followed.

The Chief Minister also asked JICA to consider providing financial assistance for the Musi River Rejuvenation Project and the development of radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the planned Regional Ring Road (RRR).

JICA’s Senior Vice President Shohei Hara acknowledged the past working relationship between JICA and the Telangana government and advised the state to continue engaging with the Centre to move the projects forward for funding eligibility.

During the same visit, Revanth Reddy and his delegation held a meeting with Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan’s leading industrial conglomerates. The discussions resulted in the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Telangana government and Marubeni.

Under this agreement, Marubeni will establish a next-generation industrial park in the proposed Future City near Hyderabad. The park will be developed in phases over 600 acres, with an initial investment of ₹1,000 crore. Over time, the total investment is expected to exceed ₹5,000 crore.

The industrial park will focus on attracting Japanese and multinational companies and will include sectors such as electronics, green pharma, precision engineering, aerospace, and defence. It is expected to generate approximately 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The delegation also visited the Sony Corporation headquarters in Tokyo. Sony executives presented their latest innovations and discussed potential collaboration in animation, VFX, and gaming, particularly through its subsidiary Crunchyroll. The Telangana team shared plans to develop a modern film city with end-to-end production capabilities.