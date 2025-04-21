Hyderabad Blues: A City in Silent Distress

Thirty-two per cent of Hyderabadis are distressed or struggling in life, revealed the Mental State of the World Report 2024. The report, published by Washington-based Sapien Labs, has found that Hyderabad ranks the lowest among metro cities in India for mental health. The city scored 58.3 on the Mental Health Quotient as against the global average of 63. Hyderabad is second only to Delhi, which recorded an MHQ of 54.4.

The report was formulated with responses from over 75,000 people aged 18 and 55+. The MHQ categorises mental well-being from ‘distressed’ to ‘thriving’. The average mental health of Hyderabad falls between the ‘enduring’ and ‘managing’ categories.

Sapien Labs Director Swaminathan highlighted that 32% of Hyderabadis fall into the ‘distressed’ or ‘struggling’ categories due to poor emotional regulation, strained relationships and diminished mental performance.

The report also revealed that while people aged 55 and above score a ‘succeeding’ 102.4 – on par with global benchmarks – individuals aged 18 and 24 averaged just above 27 points, placing them in the ‘enduring’ category.

Tara Thiagarajan, Chief Scientist at Sapien Labs, noted that nearly half the young adults reported debilitating levels of distress. Breakdown of social bonds, early use of smartphones, unhealthy diet and exposure to toxins were found to be the four major drivers of mental health crises among youth.

According to the report, the breakdown of social bonds is the foremost factor for rising levels of distress among young adults. The study observed that performance-driven, individualistic mindsets have eroded traditional support systems such as families and close friendships. “Combined with increased parental neglect and even abuse, this has fuelled a surge in loneliness,” the report noted.

The study also highlighted the impact of early smartphone use on mental health. Children who owned smartphones since a young age were found to be at a higher risk of sadness, anxiety, aggression, suicidal thoughts and detachment from reality.

The report pointed out, “Early exposure to smartphones disrupts sleep, increases vulnerability to harmful content like cyberbullying and online predators, impairs social recognition, such as reading facial expressions and understanding group dynamics.”

Diet was also found to be another major driver of distress among youth. According to the study, individuals who frequently consume ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are three times more likely to experience mental distress.

With UPF consumption surging in the past 15 years, data suggests that it may account for 30% of mental health distress in some cases, the report highlighted.

The fourth major factor for mental distress is exposure to environmental toxins. The report found that pesticides, heavy metals and microplastics – commonly found in food and water these days – pose a threat to brain development, especially in children and adolescents.